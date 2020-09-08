 Skip to main content
Lux, Esther
Lux, Esther

LEAD | Esther Lux, 87, died Sept. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p,m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the church.

Interment will take place at Mountain Lawn Cemetery near Lead.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

