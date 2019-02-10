Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Shirley M. Lyons, 83, died Feb. 7, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Lyons, Shirley M.
