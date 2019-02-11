RAPID CITY | The world was blessed on Feb. 28, 1935, with the birth of Shirley Mae Lyons to Harry and Clara Hansen in the small town of Havelock, Iowa. She was the first of six successful children.
She lived in Havelock for four years then transitioned to a farm 5 miles from town. She attended County School through the fourth grade, and then transferred to Havelock school system until she graduated at the top of the class. She had a passion for music and singing. She entered many singing competitions, solo and choir. She was a girls basketball phenom and was a first-teamer all four years until graduation.
Shirley won a basketball scholarship to Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha, Nebraska. She graduated at the top of her class again in 1954. She tested for and scored a career job for the civil service.
Shirley met Air Force veteran Donald Gilbert Lyons Sr. while working in Omaha and got hitched on Dec. 4, 1954, in Harlan, Iowa. With her marriage to Donald, it took her to air bases in Massachusetts, California and lastly Ellsworth in Rapid City. She had a career high of 34 years in various positions with the last and most prestigious being the 44th Missile Strategic Wing Commander's secretary before her retirement in February 1990. After retiring, Shirley took part-time customer-services jobs at Speigel and Prudential Insurance.
She is survived by three children, Donald G. Lyons Jr., Lori Lyons, and Jody (Heather Hedglin) Lyons, all of Rapid City; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jerry “Sonny” (Barb) Hansen of Manson, Iowa, Willis “Bill” Hansen of Rancho Cordova, California, and Cecil “Lee” (Helen) Hansen of Pocahontas, Iowa; and one sister, Janice (Rich) Young of San Antonio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by husband, Donald Lyons; grandson, Gordy Lyons; her sister, Donna Chalfont; and parents, Clara and Harry Hansen.
She was transformed to an Angel Butterfly on Feb. 7, 2019, at the Regional Hospice House. She will be loved, admired, thought of, and missed by all that met her and were able to get to know an amazing daughter, sister, grandmother, wife, friend, mentor and most of all champion mother. She will now share eternal life with her husband of 58 years. Godspeed, Mom!
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris Swarthout officiating.
A memorial has been established for her loving grandchildren. Friends may sign Shirley’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
