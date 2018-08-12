Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HULETT, Wyo. | Wallace Lyons, 87, died Aug. 7, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, S.D. 

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. 

