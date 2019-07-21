{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS, Nev. | Marjorie Neiffer Lytle died Feb. 26, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer, SD. Committal will immediately follow at the Custer Cemetery.

