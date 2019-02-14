Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Doris I. Macdonald, 79, died Feb. 8, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church.

Burial will be Aug. 22, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

