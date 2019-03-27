SPEARFISH | Roderick “Rod” James MacLeod, 64, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2019, in Duluth, Minnesota.
He was born Feb. 15, 1955, in Duluth, to Roderick John and Maryann (Haigh) MacLeod.
Rod was an outdoors enthusiast, bringing that love into his long career as a geologist working in Arizona, Montana and the Black Hills of South Dakota. He relished his role as Papa to his six grandchildren, loved his wife and children wholly, and treasured time hunting and fishing with his children, brothers, and extended family and friends. Rod, a giant of a man in heart, spirit, mind, and love will be wholeheartedly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Survived by his wife of 39 years, Jan (Carlson) MacLeod; son, Roderick Jason (Beth) MacLeod of Overland Park, Kansas, daughter Meghan (Ian) Vesper of Lincoln, Nebraska; and grandchildren Derick, Rowan, Alex, Anna, Killean, and Alister; siblings, Jane (John) Meppiel of Arnold, Missouri, Sarah (Erick) Kinsel of Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, Tom (Kathy) MacLeod of Cross Lake, Minnesota, and Scott (Mary Udean) MacLeod of Mora, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gathering of family and friends from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. memorial service Saturday, March 30, in the Cremation Society of Minnesota Chapel, 4100 Grand Ave., Duluth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.