KEYSTONE | Cathryn Virginia Madison passed away on Sept. 20, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1949, to Allen F. Solt Sr. and Elizabeth Solt.
Cathy and her devoted life partner Dan Mueller operated Roughriders Leather & Gifts in Keystone and Deadwood for 29 years until their retirement. Cathy loved making pottery, which she gave away to family and friends.
Dan and Cathy and their dog Millie, their constant companion, spent time in their RV traveling and visiting family and friends.
Cathy is survived by her partner, Dan Mueller, Keystone, SD; brother, John C. Solt Sr. (Madeline Solt), Currituck, NC.; nephew Brian S. Solt (Debbie Solt), Dillwyn, Va.; and niece, Shawn M. Vadnais (Jack Neal), of Hampton, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, O.C. Butler and Allen F. Solt Jr.; and nephew John C. Solt Jr.
