NEW UNDERWOOD | Ellen J. Madsen, 91, died Jan. 27, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the New Underwood Cemetery.

Madsen, Ellen J.
