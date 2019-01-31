NEW UNDERWOOD | Ellen Jane Madsen, 91, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Bella Vista Care Center in Rapid City.
Ellen was born on July 9, 1927, to Jay and Louella (Taylor) Talbot, north of Rushville, NE. She married Lloyd Earl in 1946 and to that union two children were born, Danny and Bonnie.
In 1964, she married Don Madsen. They farmed and ranched near New Underwood until Don’s death in 2003. She was a member of the New Underwood UCC and VFW Auxiliary for many years. She loved singing and was an excellent yodeler. She also enjoyed traveling, playing password, and cooking for family.
Survivors include her children, Bonnie (Dane) Kinsler of Watertown, Val (Joe) Duwenhoegger of Rapid City, Ellen (Allen) Votroubek of Newcastle, WY, Dawn Wood, Randy (Wendy) Madsen, and Marty Madsen, all of New Underwood; as well as numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Danny Earl; husband, Don Madsen; her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at the New Underwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Bridled for Christ Church in New Underwood.
Online condolences may be left at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.