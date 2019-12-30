Maher, Vince
0 entries

Maher, Vince

  • 0

MISSION, Texas -- Vince Maher, 79, died Dec. 24, 2019.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. CDT Jan. 3, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mobridge, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. CDT Jan. 4, at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge

To plant a tree in memory of Vince Maher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News