DuWayne Mahlen
RAPID CITY | DuWayne Mahlen Sr., 69, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018.

Visitation for DuWayne will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at First Wesleyan Church.

Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at First Wesleyan Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

