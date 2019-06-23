RAPID CITY | Elda Mahoney, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, died May 1, 2019, with family by her side. She and her twin brother Elden were born Jan. 20, 1926, in Lake Preston, SD, to Benjamin and Alma (Stevenson) Kellar. They were the 8th and 9th of 12 children.
Before marrying Richard Mahoney on June 5, 1948, Elda taught eight grade in a one-room schoolhouse. She told of students riding to school on horseback, of her arriving an hour early to start the coal stove, and of emptying mouse traps before the children came. Elda and Richard moved to Rapid City in 1951 and raised five children.
Elda loved to help people. We were raised in a home filled with love, laughter, kindness, warm cookies after school, Mom and Dad dancing in the living room, football games and baseball games. Dad died when Mom was only 51. She missed him every day but told us she was “doing the best she could.” She did just that, right up until the day she died.
As we left home and started our careers and families, we knew we could count on Mom being there. She was generous with her time and wisdom. She loved refinishing old furniture, working outside in her yard, going for walks, working crossword puzzles. Three generations counted on spending holidays at Grandma Mahoney’s little house, surrounded by love, board games, great food and family.
Elda is survived by her brothers, Donald and Vincent Kellar; as well as her children, Laura (Patrick) Geary, Vincent Mahoney, Patrick (Linda) Mahoney, and Greg Mahoney. She is also survived by grandchildren Deanna (Shawn) Richardson and Elizabeth; Lisa (Caleb) Beagle and Robert; Benjamin Geary and Matthew, Katherine, and Ava; Cassandra (Daniel) Lowe and Destiny, Devon, and Catarra; Megan Mahoney; and Ryan Mahoney and Cadence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, six brothers, and her precious son, Paul Mahoney.
A gathering will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Friends may leave their condolences at osheimschmidt.com.
