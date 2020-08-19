You have permission to edit this article.
Maicki Jr., Henry J.
Maicki Jr., Henry J.

RAPID CITY | Henry Joseph Maicki Jr., 88, died Aug. 3, 2020.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary services on Friday, Aug. 21, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont. Masks and social distancing required.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the church with video streaming available at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home website. Private family burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

