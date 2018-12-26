Try 1 month for 99¢

VALE | Mamie M. Mailloux, 88, died Dec. 21, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with Rosary services at 7 p.m., on Dec. 27 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. 

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial follows at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Mailloux, Mamie M.
