OROVILLE, Calif. | Jean (Fenner) Palmer Majors passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, just 16 days after suffering a major stroke. She was 97 years of age. She was born Oct. 18, 1922, in South Dakota one of 12 children in the Fenner family. She was the sole survivor of the children of her parents Newton “Hack” Fenner and Susie Fenner of Rapid City.
Jean had five children: Karen Cronin, Kandis Edwards, James Cronin, Susan Cronin and John Palmer Jr. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Karen and Susan.
She was married for 11 years to Maurice J. Cronin followed by a 45-year marriage to John E. Palmer. John passed away in August 1999. In 2001, she married Harold Majors, who later passed away at age 105.
Jean is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her dear sister-in-law and friend, Joan Fenner of Rapid City, SD, as well as her niece Shelli Vallis and her husband Doug. In the past two years Jean expressed thanks countless times to her son-in-law Robert Edwards for his devoted ongoing assistance.
We have no doubt whatsoever that Jean has danced on to the music of Merle Haggard.
