{{featured_button_text}}

OROVILLE, Calif. | Jean Fenner Palmer Majors, 97, died June 5, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Scheer Memorial Chapel in Oroville, Calif.

Celebrate
the life of: Majors, Jean Palmer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments