PIEDMONT | Elizabeth “Liz” Maland, 90, died March 4, 2019.

Liz was born March 2, 1929, in Minnesota, one of 14 children.

She loved to garden, fish, cook, and was good at all of them. In retirement she spent her summers in Long Prairie, MN, and the winters in Piedmont, SD.

Liz is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Donald; daughter, Rita (Don) McVay, Piedmont; six grandsons, Stuart, Robert and Chad Boylan, Jeremy, Jamie and Justin McVay; 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

 She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patty. She will be greatly missed.

 A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

