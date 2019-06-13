{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Susan Diane Malenke, 74, died June 8, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on June 15, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

