Mallams, Marlys G.

RAPID CITY | Marlys Gail was born June 2, 1943 in Victoria, Texas, to Delvin and Henrietta Whipple. She lived in Germany and several other communities throughout the United States over her lifetime. She worked hard rearing her family, and at the family businesses over the years.

Marlys and Gary eventually navigated to the Black Hills where she settled into retirement, spending time with her family, corralling her grandkids and various pets. In her free time she was often found solving the latest crossword puzzle, staying up-to-date on the news, and reading the next best seller.

Marlys loved her family and entertaining. She was always eager to host parties and holidays over the years. Her love for cooking amazing meals and experimenting with recipes from one of her more than 500 cookbooks were often shared with those around her. She was a kind, giving, funny, and intelligent woman and always greeted you with a hug. Those who knew her were truly blessed with her warm heart and generous spirit, and usually a witty joke.

She is survived by her husband of more than 59 years, Gary Mallams; her three children, Jim Mallams of Newcastle, WY, Laura Giesler (Gary) of Newcastle, WY, and David Mallams (Krista) of Rapid City; her father, Delvin Whipple; and her two sisters, Carol Whipple of Lexington, KY, and Mary Whipple of Northern California. She also leaves behind grandsons, Tony, Ehren, Andrew, and Owen Mallams; granddaughters, Heidi Bulman, Hope Giesler, Mindy, Olivia, and Elliana Mallams; and great-granddaughter, Matte Bulman. Her mother, Henrietta (Hank) Whipple, preceded her in death.

Funeral services were held March 16, and Interment will take place early summer at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

