RAPID CITY | Joanne A. Manley, 85, passed peacefully on Dec. 27, 2018.
She had three children, Susan Ellenburg, Craig Meier, and Kris Williams, with her first husband, Larry Meier.
She is survived by her children; sister, Kay Uhler; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Noel Manley. She had many interests but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and friends.
A Mass in her honor will be held at noon today at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
