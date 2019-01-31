Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Aurelia Marks, 82, died Jan. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-10 p.m., with 6 p.m. memorial services on Feb. 4, at the Mother Butler Center. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Black Hawk.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Marks, Aurelia
