BELLE FOURCHE | Melvin A. Marousek, 94, died May 10, 2019.

A gathering of family and friends and sharing of memories will be held Wednesday, May 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.

Marousek, Melvin A.
