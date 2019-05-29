{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Jean Carol Marrs, 83, died May 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on May 30, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

