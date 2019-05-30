RAPID CITY | Jean Carol Marrs, 83, died May 26, 2019, at Regional Home Health Plus Hospice House.
Jean Carol Claymore was born Oct. 2, 1935, to the union of Paul Amos and Blanche (Vassar) Claymore at the Old Agency, Cheyenne River Reservation in Dewey County, SD. She was given the Lakota Name of Caga Winyan. She grew up on a ranch near Ridgeview. She graduated high school from St. Mary’s Episcopal Mission School for girls in Springfield. She had a passion for medicine and although she was discouraged from attending medical school at the time she wanted to work in the health field. To this end, she then attended Black Hills State College in Spearfish and went on to attain her degree in Medical Technology from St. Joseph’s School of Medical Technology in Albuquerque, NM.
Jean worked in hospitals in Albuquerque and Denver before returning to Eagle Butte to work at the Indian Health Service Hospital. It is there that she met and married Rev. James Marrs Sr. They were married on Dec. 9, 1961. To this union three children were born.
During their 46 years of marriage, Jean and James "Jim" moved to many towns and cities, meeting many wonderful people along the way. Jean returned to school to attain a Bachelor’s Degree in 1978 from Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. She encouraged others to attain further education and wanted to do this for herself as well.
Jean worked for over 30 years in various roles in Indian Health including as a medical technologist, health educator, Indian Child Welfare worker and Clinic Director for the South Dakota Urban Indian Health clinic in Sioux Falls. She was active in the Episcopal Church Woman’s Groups, Bishop Committees, and numerous civic organizations, including Masonic and VFW, with Jim.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with and encouraging her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her beloved dogs, April and Apricot.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Sophie (Garreau) Claymore; her parents, Paul "Amos" and Blanche Claymore; her husband, James Sr.; and her daughter, Kathy Marrs.
She is survived by two sisters, Geraldine (Delaine) Gray of Gettysburg, and Marie Claymore of Cedar City, UT; brother, Wayne Claymore of Box Elder; daughter, Dr. Sophie (Albert) Two Hawk of Denver; son, The Rev. James Marrs Jr. of Winner; grandchildren, Trevor Wambeke, Arna (Antonino) Mora, Carol (Derek) Whitman, Mashke Two Hawk, Tobin “Angela” Marrs, Cassandra “Dominick” Marrs.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.
