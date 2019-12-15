EASTON, Md. | Joseph B. Marsh died Dec. 11, 2019 at Talbot Hospice. He was 81.
He was born at Rapid City, SD, to the late Claudia and Joseph Marsh. After school and college, he served 22 years in the Air Force as a pilot. After retirement he went into real estate for a short time before becoming the airport manager in Sedalia, MO. In 1990, he and his wife Ginny moved to Easton, where he became manager of Easton Airport for 13 years.
Joe and Ginny raised two sons, Jim Marsh and family in Maryland, and Don Marsh and family in Maine. He also leaves behind six grandchildren as well as a sister, Deanne Blaylock, in West Virginia.
Following cremation, burial will be private.
For online condolences please visit fhnfuneralhome.com.
