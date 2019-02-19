Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Ralph Carrol Marshall, 82, died Feb. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Marshall, Ralph C.
