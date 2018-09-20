Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Michele Martell

ETTRICK, Wis. | Michele (Dienstel) Martell, 52, loving daughter, mother and grandmother, passed away Sept. 17, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City, SD, with burial at 1 p.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, SD.

