WHITEWOOD | Larry Martian, 75, died Nov. 1, 2019.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will immediately follow at Whitewood Cemetery.

