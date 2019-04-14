RAPID CITY | Alvin Gene Martin passed away on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019, at the Bella Vista Care and Rehabilitation Center. Alvin was born on August 25, 1934, to John and Olga (Johnson) Martin.
He drove over-the-road trucks for 50 years for firms in Lemmon and Rapid City. He had many great trucking friends that he always enjoyed sharing trucking stories with.
Alvin spent a short time at the Bella Vista Care Center battling dementia. His family is forever grateful to their staff for the love and outstanding care they gave Alvin!
He is survived by one brother, Dean Martin, Rapid City; three sisters-in-law, Edna Martin (Lowell), Rose Martin (Floyd) and Lillian Martin (John); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He joins in heaven his siblings, Maynard Martin, Lowell Martin, Vivian Hulm, Roland "Bud" Marin, Eulala Hulm Lensegrav, John Martin and Verna Christman; and three nephews, Arlen and Monte Hulm and Lyle Hulm.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at the Gallaway Cemetery near Meadow.
Condolences may be sent through our website at evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.
