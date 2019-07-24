{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Cleo Martin, 84, died July 21, 2019.

Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. on July 26, 2019 at Black Hill National Cemetery near Sturgis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kirk Funeral Home 

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Martin, Cleo
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments