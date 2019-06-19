{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS, Nev. | Hilda Martin, 80, Las Vegas, NV, died June 6, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 21, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

