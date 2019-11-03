NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Lola Ellen “Lolly” Martin, 71, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Clarkson Health Care in Rapid City, SD.
Lolly was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Cheyenne, WY to Jack Carlton and Lola Belle (Davis) Bradley Sr. She married Robert Warren Martin on March 21, 1975, in St. Joe, MO.
Lolly worked as a realtor and later a broker before working with her parents in the family business in 1980. She was the office manager and president of the family business until she passed. She was active and head of the Weston County Republican women for some time. She was very instrumental in getting the Weston County Children’s Center at the present location.
Lolly loved to garden and was very involved with the Flowering Fingers Garden Club. Spending time with her grandson and two granddaughters was one of her greatest joys. She helped her husband Bob put up a cabin on their land and enjoyed spending quiet times there. Together they had great times riding four-wheelers on their land and the school section.
You have free articles remaining.
Lolly is survived by her mother; Lola Belle Davis Bradley; husband; Robert “Bob” Martin; sons, Warren Bradley Wyle Martin, Robert Sheldon Ty Martin; brother Jack “J.C” Bradley; sister Linda (Jerry) Bradley Allen; three grandchildren, Gavin Warren Martin, Lillian Roan Lyne Martin, Lola Rose Dyna Martin; special niece, Lisa Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lolly was preceded in death by her father.
Lolly is greatly missed by her family and many friends. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials are to Weston County Children’s Center, 104 Stampede St. in Newcastle, WY 82701. Condolences can be posted at https://www.osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.