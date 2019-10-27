{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Marguerite ‘Margie” Martin, 54, died Oct. 1, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30, at the Fairburn United Methodist Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

