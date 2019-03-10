Try 3 months for $3
Julian Martinez

GREELEY, Colo. | It was in the very early hours on Tuesday morning, Feb. 26, 2019, holding hands with the love of his life, Yvonne (Olson) Martinez that the Lord called Julian Madrid "Jules" Martinez Jr., 66, home.

Jules was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Douglas, WY, to Julian Martinez and Delores (Bearking) Martinez. Soon after his birth the family moved to Rapid City, SD, where Jules spent his childhood and adolescent years. He was the eldest son of nine siblings. While growing up, Jules had the opportunity to be surrounded by not only his siblings, but with his niece Billie Jo, and nephew John Brewer.

Jules attended Black Hills State College for a while. He made a visit to Greeley and never left.

Jules was the type of person who would try anything new. He worked hard at everything until he mastered the task. Jules held true to that work ethic fabricating metal buildings, HVAC, and building construction. He became Field Superintendent with Pinkard Construction. Three of his projects won 1st place in the Associated Builders and Contractors, National Excellence in Construction Eagle Awards.

During the country's economic downturn, Jules trained and received his commercial driver's license and immensely enjoyed hauling water in the oil and gas industry.

He is survived by wife, Yvonne (Olson) Martinez, son, Torry (Jennifer) Martin, grandsons, Jaymon and Cayden Martin, daughter, Amanda Martinez; and step-daughter, Sydney Hullinger; siblings, Ernie (Wendy) Martinez, Dean (Kathy) Martinez, Larry (Joyce) Martinez, Doug Martinez, and Paula (Pedro) Ramirez; and a large, loving extended family.

Jules was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and sisters, Sharon Brewer, Carmen Martinez, and Tonda Gussman.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

To leave condolences with Julian's family visit NCCcremation.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Martinez Jr., Julian
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments