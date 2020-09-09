 Skip to main content
Mary N. Bailey
Mary N. Bailey

RAPID CITY | Mary N. Bailey, 84, died Sept. 2, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. today at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Friends may meet at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home at noon to drive in procession to the cemetery.

