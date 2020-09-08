Maslack, Philip P. 'Flip'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Philip “Flip” Paul Maslack, 87, died Sept. 2, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church.

Private burial will take place on Friday, Sept. 11 at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home