Maslack, Philip P. 'Flip'
Maslack, Philip P. 'Flip'

RAPID CITY | Philip “Flip” Paul Maslack, 87, died Sept. 2, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church. 

Private burial will take place on Friday, Sept. 11 at Black Hills National Cemetery.

