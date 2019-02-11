SPEARFISH | Our beloved brother Robert E. Mason, 69, passed away Feb. 8, 2019, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Bobby was born April 26, 1949 in Deadwood to Robert and Evelyn (Dryer) Mason.
He has been active at Black Hills Works in Rapid City since 1972 learning many trades and most importantly to live independently. In 1995, he was honored at the Black Hills Works Recognition Gala and featured in the Rapid City Journal. Also, he was a participant in the Special Olympics and proud of his medals.
Our brother enjoyed country music, his Denver Broncos, fishing, bowling, swimming and his model cars. Family was very important, he was always reminding us of when the next holiday or his birthday was coming up. A must-do would be going to his McDonald’s — or as he would say, “O’Donalds.” Church was a big part of his life; he liked to listen to the Gospel — or as he mispronounced it “the Gossip.” Bobby had many challenges and obstacles in life, but he always persevered with strength and resilience.
He is survived by his brother, Steve (Launa) Mason; his sisters, Linda (Dan) Green and Deanna (Darryl) Cornell; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Mason; grandparents, Maurice and Loula Mason and Edward and Ethel Dryer; and great-nephew, Kyle.
Our family is grateful to everyone who inspired, influenced and cared for Bobby throughout his life.
We will be celebrating his life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead. Please dress casually, as Bobby was a Bronco jersey and jean-type guy.
In lieu of flowers, if you choose to give please consider Black Hills Works or Spearfish Canyon Health and Rehabilitation (formerly David Dorset Home).
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel of Lead.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
