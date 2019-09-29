RAPID CITY | Ruth Viola Masteller, loving wife and mother of six children, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at the age of 87.
Ruth was born on Jan. 8, 1932 in Vivian to George and Bertha (Hansen) DuVall. On May 17, 1948, she married Donald R. Masteller. They raised two daughters, Connie and Karen, and two sons, Randall and Kurtis.
Ruth had a passion for music. She also loved to travel, play cards and go fishing. She often would play the organ for hours entertaining residents of Fountain Springs Senior Apartments and then Fountain Springs Nursing Home.
She worked side-by-side with her husband on their farm in Draper, and later their moving company in Rapid City.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Lori), Randall (Bonnie), Karen (Dave) and Kurtis (Lisa), and Linda Bluel; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two children; five brothers; and a sister.
Graveside Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Draper Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign Ruth’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhom.com.
