 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matheny, Janet C.
0 entries

Matheny, Janet C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Janet C. Matheny, 86, died Sept. 27, 2020.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, with the funeral at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont. Private family burial will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News