Mathis, Leona
0 entries

Mathis, Leona

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WINNER | Leona Mathis, 89, died May 11, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on May 16, at the Mason Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Leona Mathis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News