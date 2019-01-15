Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Barry Lee Mathison, 67, died Jan. 10, 2019.

A gathering of family and friends will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Rushmore VFW Post 1273.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

