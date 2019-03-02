Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Alys Andora Matt, 96, died Feb. 27, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 4 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on March 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Matt, Alys A.
