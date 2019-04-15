{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Jef Mattern, 57, died April 12, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. April 17 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. April 18 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish with visitation one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Mattern, Jef
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments