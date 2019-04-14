{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Jef Mattern, 57, died April 12, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 17, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on DATE at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. 

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish

the life of: Mattern, Jef
