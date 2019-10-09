{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Jack D. Mattis, 82, died Oct. 7, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

