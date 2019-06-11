RAPID CITY | Myrtle Rose Mattson, 93, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
Myrtle was born Nov. 26, 1925, in Chadron, NE, to Edwin and Eva (Hallstead) Gregory. She was married to Clarence “Frenchie” Mattson on Nov. 27, 1965. They lived in the Hill City area.
She is survived by her children, Yvonne Schmaljohn, Doris Schiefer, Janice Smith, Cathaleen Dahlgren and Gary Wood; two stepchildren; 12 grandchildren; 24 step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, her siblings and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
