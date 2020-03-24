Matzke, Roni R.
RAPID CITY | Roni Ray Matzke, 46, died March 18, 2020.

One-night wake services begins at 2 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services today at the Collette Two Bulls residence in the #4 Community.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, at the Two Bulls residence. Burial will be at Christ Church Episcopal Cemetery in Red Shirt Table.

