EDINA, Minn. | Vivian Marie Maude, 88, died March 10, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 26, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m., at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

