EDINA, Minn. | Vivian Marie Maude died on March 10, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, surrounded by the family she loved. She was born on Jan. 8, 1931, at home on the Larsen farm outside of Morgan, MN. She was part of a large and close-knit family, with four sisters and two brothers.
She graduated from Maplewood Academy, a Seventh Day Adventist boarding school in Hutchinson, MN, in 1949. She went to Mankato Technical College where she earned a two-year degree in business administration.
Vivian moved to Rapid City, SD, in 1962. She worked as an office manager for trucking firms, at Mount Rushmore, and at Western Dakota Technical Institute.
Vivian married Lloyd T. Maude on June 29, 1973, and had 42 happy years together before his death in 2015. They enjoyed the Maude country life — attending brandings, rodeos, and county fairs.
Vivian was an active member of the Folsom Community Club. Vivian’s favorite thing to do was to spend time visiting with people. She loved to listen and to laugh, and she never hesitated to share her advice. She loved to bake, sew, and crochet — creative skills she passed on to her grandchildren. She gave frequent gifts of crocheted blankets to family and friends to honor the important milestones in their lives — the birth of a baby, graduations, and weddings. Vivian donated more than 3,000 handmade hats to cancer patients over the past 10 years, bestowing upon herself the title “Hat Lady.”
She was funny, generous, and kind. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, Thomas and Sarah. And they loved her. She was one of a kind, and she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Peg and Roland Maude-Griffin; and her grandchildren, Thomas and Sarah Maude-Griffin of South Dakota. Vivian is also survived by Arden Maude and Verna Maude; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved neighbors from Patterson Drive.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Burial will follow at 12:30 pm. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
